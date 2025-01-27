Ambani, Adani backed publishers seek a lawsuit against OpenAI

Indian media companies, including Adani's NDTV and Ambani's Network18, have filed to join an ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI in a New Delhi court, as per Reuters. They are concerned that their news content is being scraped and used to train ChatGPT without permission.

This legal action adds to the growing case against OpenAI in India, which began with a lawsuit from local news agency ANI last year. Recently, both global and Indian book publishers have also joined the proceedings.

A 135-page case filing reviewed by Reuters claims that OpenAI's actions pose a significant threat to the copyrights of members of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and other media outlets. The filing accuses OpenAI of "deliberate scraping and adaptation of content" and highlights concerns over the tech giant's influence in controlling content and extracting advertising revenue, which has raised alarms among publishers.

According to a Reuters report, the legal action against OpenAI has been initiated by several prominent Indian media outlets, including the Indian Express, Hindustan Times, and Adani's NDTV, along with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA). The DNPA represents around 20 companies, such as Mukesh Ambani's Network18, Dainik Bhaskar, Zee News, India Today Group, and The Hindu. Many of these media organizations also have strong newspaper and television divisions. Notably, The Times of India, despite being part of the DNPA, is not involved in the ongoing lawsuit.