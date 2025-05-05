AMFI invites agency pitches for next phase of 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has announced a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting both integrated and/or digital creative agencies to participate in a pitch for the strategic development and execution of the next phase of the Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign.

This creative mandate is aimed at further deepening awareness, simplifying investor understanding, and driving higher engagement with mutual funds across demographics—especially in India’s evolving digital and Bharat-first landscape.

The RFP document outlines detailed timelines for the multi-phase selection process, including:

RFP release and access for interested agencies

Shortlisting based on credentials and intent

Final creative presentations and agency selection

“We are looking for passionate partners who understand financial behavior and can translate that into compelling, high-impact communication—across mediums and markets,” said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, AMFI. He further added, this is not a RFP for a deal, it's an endeavour to be a part of a journey for building a financially empowered nation.

AMFI invites agencies with expertise in the following key areas to join this mission:

Give strategic direction for reach out, creative development, think the campaign to be of the future in alignment with national priorities of financial inclusion.