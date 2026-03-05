AnyMind Group secures exclusive Truecaller ad inventory in MENA, SEA

AnyMind Group has announced a strategic partnership with global communications platform Truecaller that will see the company become the exclusive advertising intermediary for Truecaller’s ad inventory across several markets in the Middle East and North Africa and Southeast Asia.

Through the collaboration, AnyMind Group will manage Truecaller’s advertising inventory across Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The partnership strengthens the company’s publisher ecosystem as it expands its footprint across emerging digital markets.

App publishers globally leverage POKKT, a mobile advertising platform that enables brands to reach highly engaged mobile users. Through premium in app inventory and integrations within gaming and utility environments, POKKT is designed to deliver high impact ad experiences that drive awareness, engagement and performance at scale.

The company has recently strengthened POKKT’s data driven optimisation and cross market capabilities to enhance AnyMind Group’s ability to deliver integrated mobile marketing solutions across Asia Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa region.

By incorporating Truecaller’s advertising formats and proprietary data capabilities into its publisher network, AnyMind Group says advertisers will be able to reach high intent audiences within trusted communication environments.

Advertisers and enterprises can also use the company’s enterprise growth solutions ecosystem, which includes influencer marketing, mobile marketing, social media marketing, ecommerce enablement, social commerce and live commerce, to move audiences from engagement to transaction.

Aditya Aima, managing director, growth markets and co managing director, India and MENA, AnyMind Group, said, “We are excited to partner with Truecaller to open its inventory to brands across MENA and Southeast Asia. With Truecaller’s scale and trusted user ecosystem, combined with our market depth and networks, we see strong potential to drive more relevant, high impact advertising outcomes for advertisers looking to deepen engagement in these dynamic markets.”

Hemant Arora, vice president, global ad sales business, Truecaller, added, “As Truecaller continues to expand its global advertising business, partnerships with strong regional players like AnyMind Group are critical to delivering localized expertise and measurable outcomes for advertisers. MENA and Southeast Asia represent high growth markets with evolving digital maturity, and through this collaboration, we aim to bring brands closer to consumers via trusted and contextual communication experiences on our platform.”