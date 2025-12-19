Apple to add more App Store search ads in 2026

Apple is set to transform the App Store search experience by introducing multiple sponsored slots within a single results page. Currently, only one ad appears at the very top of the screen when a user enters a query.

Starting in 2026, Apple will roll out additional placements further down the search results, significantly increasing the amount of sponsored content users encounter while browsing.

The company highlights that search is the most vital tool for app discovery, as nearly two-thirds of all downloads occur immediately following a search. By expanding the available ad space, Apple aims to provide developers with more frequent opportunities to reach their audience.

Despite the increase in positions, the billing structure remains the same, and existing campaigns will be automatically eligible for these new spots without any manual updates required.

Advertisers will not have the ability to select exactly where their ad appears on the page. Instead, the specific position of a sponsored app will be determined by auction rankings and bid amounts, meaning an ad's location could change from one search to the next.

Apple emphasises that the format of the ads will remain consistent across all positions, utilising the same product page visuals and deep links already in use.