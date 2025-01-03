Apple to pay $95 million to resolve lawsuit over Siri's alleged eavesdropping

Apple has agreed to a $95 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of using its Siri virtual assistant to secretly eavesdrop on users. The proposed settlement, filed in Oakland, California, federal court, addresses allegations that Siri was activated without consent, recording conversations through iPhones and other Apple devices for over a decade. This lawsuit, which has been ongoing for five years, highlights concerns over privacy practices at a company that often touts its commitment to protecting user data, according to a report by Reuters.

The lawsuit claims that Siri recordings were made even when users did not intentionally trigger the assistant with the phrase "Hey, Siri." According to the allegations, some of these recordings were then shared with advertisers to target consumers with more relevant product ads. The suit suggests that this practice was part of Apple's efforts to enhance targeted advertising.

While Apple has not admitted to any wrongdoing in the settlement, it is still awaiting approval from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White. A court hearing is scheduled for February 14 in Oakland to review the settlement terms. If approved, millions of consumers who owned iPhones or other Apple devices between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2023, could be eligible to file claims.

Each qualifying consumer could receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, although the final payout could vary based on the number of claims submitted. Court estimates suggest that only about 3 to 5 percent of eligible consumers will file claims. The settlement allows eligible consumers to claim compensation for up to five devices.