Apple’s Q1 FY26 revenue jumps 16% YoY to $143.8 billion

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 27, 2025. The company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16% year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19% year over year.

“Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16% from a year ago and well above our expectations,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Apple posted a strong performance in the first quarter, led by standout iPhone sales. The company said its flagship device delivered its best quarter ever, supported in part by robust demand in key markets such as China and India.

“iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment,” said CEO Tim Cook during the company’s earnings call on Thursday. According to Apple’s earnings report, iPhone revenue reached $85 billion in the first quarter, up from $69 billion in the same period last year.

“With all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14% from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world.”

Cook also pointed to India as another key growth market, where demand for iPhones and other Apple products remained strong. “We did set a quarterly revenue record during the December quarter,” Cook said, adding that records were achieved for “iPhone and Mac and iPad [sales] and an all-time revenue record on services.” He described it as “a terrific quarter” in a country that he noted is “the second largest smartphone market in the world and the fourth largest PC market.”

“During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 percent, setting a new all-time EPS record,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026.