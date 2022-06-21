Arré unveils ‘PROJECT VOICE’ : A Women-first, Audio App

The timing of the app is also significant. Apart from the exponentially growing digital advertising market including creator or influencer led advertising pegged to be USD 12.6 Bn by 2027, social and community commerce is a huge and exponentially growing opportunity. The global social commerce market is expected to reach USD 2.0 Tn by 2027. Even India, which is at a nascent stage of social commerce acceptance currently, is likely to be a USD 16-20 Bn market by 2025. NFTs, micro-transactions like tipping are only a few innovations buoying the creator economy, and there’s more to come.

The brand name & logo design for the project is being finalised and will be unveiled soon.