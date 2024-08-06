Asymmetrique bags digital mandate for Laljee Godhoo & Company

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will be creating engaging content and managing the company’s social media platforms for an enhanced digital footprint.
Asymmetrique, a Mumbai-based marketing solutions agency, has secured the digital mandate for Laljee Godhoo & Company, an Indian Spice and condiments company with experience of more than 130 years. This strategic partnership aims to amplify Laljee Godhoo & Company’s digital footprint and elevate its brand awareness in the competitive Indian market. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, Asymmetrique will devise and execute comprehensive digital marketing strategies tailored to amplify the brand’s reach and overall engagement. The agency will be creating engaging content and managing the company’s social media platforms for an enhanced digital footprint. The agency will also focus on improving Laljee Godhoo & Company’s online visibility through SEO and SEM initiatives.
Having worked with leading F&B brands in the market, Asymmetrique has proven expertise in creating unique and memorable brand identities that resonate with consumers. Laljee Godhoo & Company has chosen to partner with Asymmetrique, recognising their profound industry expertise and shared vision. This collaboration aims to strategically harness Asymmetrique's capabilities to drive significant brand growth and establish a stronger market presence for Laljee Godhoo & Company.
Speaking on the partnership, Nitin Gupta, founder and MD of Asymmetrique, states that, “Laljee Godhoo is popular amongst consumers with its trademark LG Hing, which is a staple in millions of Indian kitchens. The growing challenge for the brand however, is to stand out amongst competitors for its quality, purity, and legacy. Asymmetrique brings to Laljee Godhoo the expertise and sophistication of brand-building, along with deep cross-media execution capabilities.”
Riddhi Merchant, a partner at Laljee Godhoo & Company added, “Asymmetrique’s deep understanding of the digital landscape and their proven track record make them the ideal partner for us. We believe this collaboration will help us reach a new generation of consumers while staying true to our brand heritage.”