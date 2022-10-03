BabyChakra launches National “Label Education” campaign with #BabyChakraKiList

The list is titled #BabychakraKiList: Ingredients We Say No to. The Objective of the list is to urge parents to be aware of what is going in their baby’s products. The list is live on their website and lists recent research on newer toxins and all the possible ways they can affect a baby’s delicate system. It is positioned as a ready reckoner so parents can read the label of their child’s products and know if it has any hidden toxins in it.

Parents today are learning to read the ingredients on the labels to ensure they don’t use any products that contain harmful or banned ingredients.