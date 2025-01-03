BC Web Wise secures digital mandate for LIC Housing Finance

BC Web Wise has been awarded the full digital mandate for LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL), a housing finance institution. As part of this mandate, the agency will oversee LIC HFL’s Social Media, SEO, ORM, website management, and paid media initiatives.
This partnership is set to bolster LIC HFL’s digital outreach and engagement in a competitive landscape. With a focus on innovation and performance-driven strategies, BC Web Wise aims to amplify LIC HFL’s online presence and strengthen its connection with customers.
BC Web Wise will support LIC HFL’s mission of providing trusted financial solutions while navigating a dynamic digital environment.