Bharat first short video platforms are betting on live commerce even as Meta pulls out

However, for the aforementioned platforms, live commerce is the talk because of the failure of all other revenue models, Nair opines. “The hype generated in 2020, when every short video platform claimed to have captured the imagination, has died down after facing the reality of retention. We at BeLive work with many platforms in Asia and SEA that are now introducing Livestream commerce as part of their offering. It makes sense for brands as well because it is cheaper to showcase a product to an audience that is not English native in the mother tongue. Brands start off with livestreams on these platforms and then eventually build their own solutions,” he says, adding, “India is the fastest growing market for livestream commerce, though, behind India, it has headroom for at least the next 5 years.”