BJP spends Rs 31 Cr, INC Rs 14 lakh on Google Ads ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The top political parties have allocated funds for advertising on television, print, radio, and OOH.
According to data from the Google Ads Transparency Centre, between January 1, 2024, and March 15, 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allocated nearly Rs 31 crore for Google ad campaigns ahead of the upcoming general elections. The majority of ads featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were run in different languages.
On the other hand, the Indian National Congress (INC) invested Rs 14 lakh during this period, significantly less than the BJP's expenditure on Google ads. Its ads, featuring Rahul Gandhi predominantly, were aired in Hindi and targeted key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), reigning in Odisha, has spent Rs 18.1 crore, marking it as the second-highest spender after the BJP. Trailing behind are the Telugu Desam Party of Andhra Pradesh with Rs 4.01 crore and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party with Rs 2.39 crore.
Moreover, leading political parties have been budgeting funds for television, print, radio, and out-of-home (OOH) advertising well ahead of the formal announcement of the election process.
Video ads have recently gained prominence in the advertising realm, with many brands dedicating a significant portion of their digital campaign budgets to them. Political parties have observed this trend, considering it as part of their strategy to engage with GenZ and millennials.
The Election Commission (EC) has set the expenditure limit at Rs 95 lakh for each Lok Sabha candidate and Rs 40 lakh for each assembly candidate. This budget encompasses various expenses, including advertising, public meetings, rallies, hoardings, pamphlets, and all other election-related activities.
Google has directed that advertisers seeking to run election ads on its platforms must undergo an identity verification process and disclose the funding source for the advertisements.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the general election on March 16, 2024. Polls will commence on April 19, 2024, and will be conducted in seven phases, with results scheduled to be declared on June 4, 2024.