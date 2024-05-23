Brand Visage Communications secures digital mandate for India Gate Foods, Europe launch

Siddharth Khanna, co-founder and CEO of Brand Visage Communications, stated: “We are truly delighted to welcome India Gate Foods to our esteemed client roster. Their legacy of providing families across India with unparalleled basmati rice is truly inspiring and now a challenging task to make it a household name in Europe as well. It's an exciting time to enter the new market and we are confident our strategy will be instrumental in further strengthening their brand connection with consumers and propelling their digital presence to new heights.”