Brand Visage Communications secures digital mandate for India Gate Foods, Europe launch

The partnership aims to develop innovative campaigns that honour India Gate basmati rice's heritage while catering to modern consumers.
Brand Visage Communications, an integrated communications agency, announced their exciting win – the digital marketing mandate for European Market of India Gate Foods.
Expressing their enthusiasm, Brand Visage Communications’ leadership team elaborated on the significance of this collaboration.
Siddharth Khanna, co-founder and CEO of Brand Visage Communications, stated: “We are truly delighted to welcome India Gate Foods to our esteemed client roster. Their legacy of providing families across India with unparalleled basmati rice is truly inspiring and now a challenging task to make it a household name in Europe as well. It's an exciting time to enter the new market and we are confident our strategy will be instrumental in further strengthening their brand connection with consumers and propelling their digital presence to new heights.”
Sharing his perspective, Anuj Khanna, co-founder and COO of Brand Visage Communications, added, “We are incredibly excited to embark on this journey with India Gate Foods. Their commitment to quality and tradition aligns perfectly with our values. Our team is eager to develop innovative and engaging social media campaigns that celebrate the rich heritage of India Gate basmati rice while also resonating with modern consumers.”
Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Akshay Gupta, head- Bulk Exports of KRBL (EU market), stated, "We've excelled in the B2B space for Basmati Rice within various European markets, and now were poised to expand our presence in the B2C space as well. This is where Brand Visage Communications comes into play, helping us solidify our position digitally. Their strategy and their category understanding really resonated with us. We look forward to working with them closely for our European markets.”
Mitika Malhotra, head - digital marketing & corp communication KRBL (India Market), echoed Gupta's sentiments, emphasising the importance of a strong digital presence in today's competitive landscape. "Partnering with Brand Visage Communications aligns perfectly with our organisation’s vision to leverage digital platforms effectively across geographies. Their innovative thought process and previous successes make them a great choice to drive our brand's digital initiatives forward in EU markets.”