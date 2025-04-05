Britannia launches 'A-Eye' pilot with WPP, Google to aid visually impaired

Britannia Industries, in partnership with WPP, has launched a pilot initiative called Britannia A-Eye, powered by Google Gemini and based on Vertex AI Multimodal Live. The project aims to make the retail experience more accessible for the visually impaired. The pilot has been rolled out in collaboration with MORE Retail and Mithra Jyoti, an NGO working with the visually impaired.

Britannia A-Eye turns a smartphone into an intelligent shopping assistant, allowing users to scan their surroundings through their smartphone cameras. The AI reads the environment, providing voice-based responses to guide shoppers through store aisles which are customised to each retail store. Further, the solution identifies products, and access details such as pricing, ingredients, nutrition information and expiry dates and currently this solution is enabled for Britannia products. This innovation removes barriers to information, omitting the dependency on external assistance.

This initiative uses the latest multimodal AI capabilities of Google Cloud to enable navigation, real-time product identification, and instant access to key product information, empowering consumers to shop independently.

Siddharth Gupta, general manager- marketing, Britannia Industries, said: "At Britannia, we believe that technology has the power to break barriers and create a more inclusive world. Britannia A-Eye is a testament to how innovation can revolutionise inclusivity in retail. This initiative is not just about leveraging cutting-edge technology—it’s about fostering equity and independence for all consumers. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation and look forward to shaping the future of inclusive retail.”

Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia, spoke on this initiative, “A-Eye, our collaboration with Britannia, exemplifies WPP's commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive retail. By merging brand vision, agency expertise, and AI innovation, we are creating a smarter, more accessible shopping experience for the visually impaired. This initiative paves the way for industry-wide adoption, where AI-led content helps dissolve barriers, empowers every community, and strengthens the very fabric of our diverse society by fostering equity, accessibility, and inclusivity for all.”

Daniel Hulme, chief AI officer, WPP, "Our partnership with Google is about pushing the boundaries of AI-driven innovation. With Britannia A-Eye, we’re not just creating technology—we’re redefining inclusivity in retail, proving that AI can be a force for good, transforming lives and empowering communities. While this initiative is still in its early days, it holds the promise of fundamentally changing the way retail is experienced, ensuring accessibility is not an afterthought but a standard for all."

Amar Jain, co-founder of mission accessibility, lawyer and a key advocate for accessibility, said "For the visually impaired, the ability to shop independently is not just about convenience—it’s about dignity. Britannia A-Eye is a powerful step towards ensuring that visually impaired individuals can experience shopping as it should be—autonomous, seamless, and barrier-free. It’s inspiring to see technology being used in such a transformative way, and I hope this paves the way for a more inclusive ecosystem across industries."

Vidhyashankar Jayaraman, chief merchandising and marketing officer, More Retail, commented "Retail should be accessible to all, and Britannia A-Eye is a bold step towards making that vision a reality. This initiative ensures that visually impaired shoppers can navigate stores and make informed decisions independently. We are proud to be part of a movement that is setting new standards in inclusive retail."

The pilot has been conceptualised and executed by Mindshare, global media agency and VML, global creative agency with support from Mithra Jyoti.

Babita Barua, CEO, VML India said, “At VML, we believe creativity and technology can come together to create something truly meaningful and drive real change. That’s how Britannia A-Eye was born - an AI-powered voice assistant designed to make shopping more independent and intuitive. This initiative isn’t just about accessibility. It’s about empowerment, choice, and self-reliance. We’re proud to partner with Britannia to take this step towards a more inclusive world - because true innovation leaves no one behind."

Consumers experienced this technology at MORE Supermarket at TC Palya, Bengaluru currently.