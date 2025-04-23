Britannia Marie Gold launches season 2 of 'Her Start-Up Show'

Britannia Marie Gold announced the launch of Season 2 of Her Start-Up Show. Launched in partnership with GroupM Motion Entertainment and Mindshare, it is a national reality series giving only women entrepreneurs from across the country a platform to showcase their ideas. The show premiered on JioHotstar from April 19, it features 40 finalists competing for the Rs. 10 lakh Britannia Marie Gold Grant.

The Britannia Marie Gold Her Start-Up Show is the outcome of the Her Start-Up Contest launched in July 2024, which received lakhs of entries from across India. Over 100 women were given professional training, and 40 were shortlisted. All participants will receive funding, mentorship, national visibility, and ecosystem access. The top 10 will receive the Golden Grant, and others will be part of the NSDC Women Entrepreneurs Mentorship Program. The show was conceptualised by GroupM Motion Content.

Representing cities like Indore, Aurangabad, Coimbatore, Jammu & Kashmir, and more, the 40 contestants pitch ideas across food, fashion, sustainability, tech, and agri-solutions. The show is presented in six languages—Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—with subtitles and audio options. Spread across eight episodes, two new ones drop every weekend from April 19 on JioHotstar, showcasing journeys from pitches to mentorship to the Rs. 10 lakh Britannia Marie Gold Grant.

Hosted by actress Shriya Saran, the show features a jury: actor-entrepreneur Neha Dhupia, MasterChef winner Shipra Khanna, artisan Ruma Devi, Suta’s Sujata Biswas, Aarti Gupta (Jagran Group), Riya Joseph (Britannia), and Shreshtha Gupta (NSDC India). The eight-episode series drops two episodes every weekend.

Siddharth Gupta, general manager - marketing, Britannia said, “Britannia Marie Gold’s journey of empowering women entrepreneurs began five years ago with a simple belief that millions of women across India have powerful ideas, and all they need is a platform to be seen and supported. What started as a nationwide contest has grown into a robust ecosystem with initiatives like HerStore and now, Season 2 of Her Start-Up Show. Each step has deepened our commitment to helping women ‘Do More, Be More’. We’re proud to partner with GroupM and Mindshare, whose belief in the power of storytelling has helped bring these entrepreneurial journeys to life. With this show, we not only celebrate ambition, but also create access to mentorship, funding, and national visibility. Together, we remain committed to enabling every woman who dares to dream and dares to build.”

Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO, GroupM South Asia, “We have always believed in media’s power to spark movements, not just moments. Her Start-Up Show blends storytelling with purpose, driving real economic empowerment. The overwhelming response to Season 1 showed how deeply this platform resonated with women in one region. That’s why, in Season 2, we are expanding to six languages and a broader reach across India. Thus, bringing every ambitious woman closer to the support she deserves. This show goes beyond visibility; it is about bringing dreams alive via action, impact, and a re- imagined future for women entrepreneurship.”

“At Mindshare, we believe in building brands that don’t just sell—but spark change. In its second season, Her Start Up Show goes far beyond amplification—it’s about creating access, fuelling aspiration, and offering a platform to women entrepreneurs across India. We’re incredibly grateful to our client, Britannia, for backing this bold vision and partnering with us to bring it to life. What started as a pioneering idea is now an award-winning show, with its impact resonating across markets and touching countless lives. With its expansion to a larger OTT platform, the show’s reach and influence have scaled significantly—finding its way into more homes, hearts, and boardrooms. These aren’t just stories; they are real journeys of transformation. Together with GroupM Motion Entertainment and Britannia, we’re proud to drive a narrative where media becomes a powerful force for empowerment and enduring change. ”— Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia.

Actress and host Shriya Saran said “Being part of Her Start-Up Show has been truly inspiring. It’s a powerful platform that gives women across India the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality. I’m proud to be part of a show that celebrates ambition, courage, and the spirit of women entrepreneurs.”

Season 2 of Britannia Marie Gold Her Start-up show will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from April 19th onwards.