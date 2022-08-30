Bumble is back with newest edition of ‘Dating These Nights’

Vijay Varma speaking on financial intimacy in relationships shared, “As a society, we talk about money all the time but we shy away from direct questions about finances as they tend to make us feel insecure. While this stems from patriarchal thinking, I believe this can be destigmatized during the first date itself. Questions like, “Who will pay for the date?” or “Do we split the check?” are a great way to start the money conversation. The idea is to get your partner comfortable with discussing money from the very beginning. Personally, I am a firm believer in having a space to openly discuss these matters in a relationship and I’m so glad that Bumble is taking the effort to make this mainstream.”