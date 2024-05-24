Canva launches new workplace products at Canva Create, marking the beginning of the enterprise era

Canva has also announced today that eligible teachers, schools and non-profits can sign up to a waitlist to be the first to access Affinity for free. Canva already offers Canva Pro at no cost to schools and nonprofits all over the world, with more than 60 million students and teachers, plus 600,000 charities and registered nonprofits, benefiting from this each month. Free licences are set to be provided to those on the waitlist in the coming months.