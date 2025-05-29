Channel Factory unveils AI tools to boost ad ROI and precision

Channel Factory has launched Channel Factory Intelligence, along with two AI tools: the Media Intelligence Hub, a unified reporting dashboard, and the Chatbot Assistant, its first AI data analyst. Channel Factory Intelligence is powered by machine learning and is the result of the company’s multi-year investment in building proprietary AI models and algorithms. Additionally, the fully integrated AI product suite contains Channel Factory’s newest AI solutions, incorporating both unparalleled brand suitability and contextual precision across digital video platforms while ensuring advertisers maximise return on ad spend with advanced optimisation.
Advertisers often lack clear insights when running campaigns across platforms. Many AI tools try to solve this but reduce control and transparency. Channel Factory Intelligence aims to address this by providing campaign insights without limiting visibility. According to an independent PwC study, Channel Factory helped reduce media waste by over 20% and achieved 99% accuracy in content categorisation.
“Channel Factory’s technology supported our digital media efforts by helping us achieve more accurate contextual targeting. Their platform contributed to better audience alignment and improved deliveries. The added transparency and insights have been helpful in refining our approach.” Shantanu Sirohi, CEO, Interactive Avenues.
Channel Factory has also launched the Chatbot Assistant, its first AI data analyst, built into ActivateIQ. It uses real-time analytics and contextual data to help advertisers adjust campaigns, content, and ad spend. The assistant provides campaign summaries to improve transparency between ad agencies and their tech partners.
“Running ad campaigns requires you to dig through mountains of data. Some of it is valuable, but so much can be insignificant, forcing you to spend time digging through unnecessary metrics to find actionable insights. Our industry is only tapping the surface of what’s possible when you can apply AI to solve this problem,” said Anudit Vikram, chief product officer at Channel Factory. “Our new Chatbot Assistant and Media Intelligence Hub surface the insights that truly drive performance, giving advertisers the clarity they need to make confident, strategic decisions.”
Channel Factory has released two new analytics and reporting tools as part of its new intelligence suite, available through its AI-driven platform, ActivateIQ.
The Media Intelligence Hub is a centralised dashboard that consolidates cross-platform campaign data. It provides key metrics such as media cost, delivery, and performance in one view, aiming to reduce reporting inefficiencies and improve decision-making.
The tool includes machine learning features for trend forecasting, automated reporting, and real-time optimisation suggestions. Advertisers can track planned vs actual spend and delivery, adjust budgets accordingly, and reduce media waste.