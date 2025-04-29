ChatGPT introduces new shopping features

OpenAI has announced updates to its web search capabilities to improve online shopping for users with personalised product recommendations including images, reviews, and direct purchase links. Users can now shop on ChatGPT and browse product recommendations and links to buy within the chat.

Advertisment

According to media reports, the AI platform has introduced these shopping improvements to Plus, Pro, Free and logged-out users in every market.

This offering directly competes with Google shopping, which one of Google's most important feautures.

However, OpenAI says that these are 'not ads' and that 'product results are chosen independently'. The company said that the product results will be chosen by the artificial intelligence. The platform will provide personalised recommendations, visual product details, pricing comparisons across retailers, and reviews, with direct links to buy from within the ChatGPT interface from merchant websites.



According to reports, alongside this update, ChatGPT search will now also display trending searches when users start typing a question, much like Google Search. Last year, Perplexity AI also introduced search and commerce within chat.



In February, OpenAI's weekly active users surged past 400 million.