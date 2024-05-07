Cheil Network's Experience Commerce bags the digital mandate for SAVSOL

Savita’s Research and Development Department was setup to be the first of its kind in the private sector oil industry in India to be recognised by the Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology. Not only does it launch products of unprecedented quality, but as a forward-thinking company, it constantly innovates to meet the changing requirements of Indian roads. SOTL is also renowned for its automotive and industrial lubricants, with its domestic brand ‘Savsol’ being a household name in the lubricant market. Recently it introduced its latest innovation, Savsol Ester 5 range, featuring an advanced Ester Fluid Technology, marking a significant leap in lubrication technology.