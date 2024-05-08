Chimp&z Inc acquires Yellophant Digital to venture into AI-led marketing

Commenting on the recent acquisition, co-founders Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal commented, “With this acquisition, we aim to remodel Yellophant into a future-proof agency with new-age digital solutions. Our commitment to innovation propels Chimp&z Inc’s global network to new heights. This growth will help us accommodate the new developments in the industry. Marketing is soon going to be about how smart your channels are rather than how many channels you use for marketing, this change is going to be led by artificial intelligence, and with this venture, we aim to do that by delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to our clients.”