Cindy Rose highlights WPP Open’s ability to turn prompts into ads in minutes

WPP’s newly appointed chief executive Cindy Rose is undertaking a restructuring of the advertising group, positioning it for long-term stability as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the industry, according to a report by the Financial Times.

In her first interview since assuming the role in September, Rose said she plans to significantly simplify WPP’s operations, arguing that the traditional advertising agency network model belongs to “a bygone era”. The overhaul aims to transform WPP from a holding company into a more integrated operating company, with detailed plans expected to be unveiled early next year.

Rose argued that WPP intends to turn artificial intelligence into a competitive advantage, pointing to WPP Open-its AI-powered marketing platform that can convert simple prompts into ads within minutes- as a key differentiator.

The platform also supports media planning, placement and performance measurement, and enables the group to “break down the silos between creative production and media, all powered by a common data model,” Rose said. She added that there is a “misperception in the market that we’re lagging behind [in the use of AI tools].”

While acknowledging that the adoption of AI will raise questions about the relevance of certain roles within the organisation, WPP’s chief rejected the notion that the technology poses “an existential threat” to the industry.

“I think AI is a once in a generation opportunity,” she said. “AI automates the ordinary and massively elevates the extraordinary. And to do extraordinary creative work, you need humans.”

Reflecting on her first 100 days in the role, she said WPP has secured new business from Mastercard, Henkel, Reckitt Benckiser and PwC. The group won more than $1.5 billion in billings in November and is set to secure a major UK government contract in January.

Rose, who previously led Microsoft’s European operations, succeeded long-time CEO Mark Read after serving as a non-executive director on WPP’s board since 2019.

She also acknowledged that AI “will put downward pressure on pricing,” but said WPP must persuade clients to reinvest the savings generated by automation into other services that can “set them apart from their competitors.”

“If we do our jobs well- and we will- AI will be value-accretive to WPP,” she said. “It’s not going to flip overnight, but we’ll go from being a ‘time and materials’ based business to more of a tech fees and outcome based one.”