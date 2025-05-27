CleverTap launches Promos, an all-in-one rewards management platform

CleverTap has launched Promos, a customer rewards management platform. Built with technology from rehook.ai, Promos provides an API-first solution for managing coupons, loyalty points, cashback, vouchers, and gamified rewards. The platform aims to simplify and improve how brands run rewards and loyalty programs, helping marketers boost customer retention and repeat purchases.

Marketers often use multiple disconnected systems to manage rewards, loyalty programs, and campaigns, causing delays and inconsistent data. CleverTap’s Promos integrates rewards management into its platform, allowing brands to segment users, automate campaigns, deliver real-time incentives, and track results all in one place.

With Promos, marketers can now launch behaviour-triggered rewards in minutes,optimise campaigns on the fly, and deliver offers that feel timely, relevant, and personalised.

Anand Jain, co-founder and chief product officer, CleverTap, said, “CleverTap Promos rewrites the rewards management playbook. Rather than tallying one-off redemptions, we’re forging lasting customer relationships—making every point, perk, and offer a personalized, memorable moment rooted in trust and authenticity. By uniting reward programs, engagement, and intelligence on a single platform, Promos truly propels our mission to becoming industry’s first end-to-end retention platform for modern marketers.”

Akhil Suhag, co-founder and CEO, rehook.ai, added, “Rewards and loyalty management shouldn’t force marketers to navigate a maze of siloed systems. Promos lets brands oversee loyalty, incentives, and engagement from one unified hub. This speeds up execution, clearing operational clutter and turning customer retention into a compounding engine for sustainable growth. I’m excited for marketers to experience its power and convenience firsthand.”