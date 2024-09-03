CleverTap unveils product experiences to enhance app and web user engagement

Anand Jain, co-founder and chief product officer, CleverTap said, “Businesses are continuously striving to push out newer features and updates to benefit the end user. The app updates that bring these changes are often the result of a complex, time-consuming and resource-intensive process. App release cycles are not scalable, cost-effective or agile enough to respond to market demands and keep up with the rapidly changing business environment. Product Experiences addresses these industry pain points by empowering businesses to take control of their app and web experiences with minimum technical dependency. Its unique capabilities offer CleverTap customers an all-in-one solution that redefines campaign management and performance and app and web experience management, proving to be a complete platform for future digital engagement success.”