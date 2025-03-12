Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang social unveils revamped affiliate store

Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang Social (BBS) will change the way influencers monetise their content with the launch of its revamped Affiliate Store on the Big Bang Social app.

The Affiliate Store allows creators to take complete control of their affiliate storefronts, personalising them to reflect their unique styles while offering a more engaging and user-friendly experience for their audiences. The streamlined process enables influencers to set up their storefronts in just minutes, gaining instant access to monetisation opportunities. With the ability to tag products and curate collections, shopping experiences are now more dynamic and intuitive.

The BBS Affiliate Store has already begun to make an impact, empowering a new wave of digital entrepreneurs. The ability to earn is no longer restricted to established influencers—BBS is helping anyone, even those with as few as 100 followers, to embark on their affiliate journey, making it a game-changing initiative for the creator economy.

The BBS affiliate ecosystem is growing rapidly, with over 10,000 affiliates already onboard and countless success stories emerging. “With this upgrade, we’re not just enhancing affiliate earnings; we’re redefining the way creators grow and thrive in the digital economy,” said Sudeep Subash, CEO at Big Bang Social and chief revenue officer at Collective Artists Network. “By giving creators, the tools to control their affiliate journey while simultaneously opening doors to brand partnerships, we’rereinforcing our commitment to making influencer monetisation more accessible, scalable, and impactful.”

The revamped Affiliate Store marks a significant milestone in empowering digital creators. This update strengthens BBS’s position as the go-to platform for influencers looking to maximise their reach, revenue, and brand partnerships.