Cricket, celeb trivia, music & more: What Indians asked Alexa in 2024

Whether it's information about the next cricket match, an interesting piece of trivia about popular public figures, or the status of the stock market, Indians were keen to know about some of the hottest trends and topics in 2024–and Alexa was there to help. Revealed today are ‘Alexa’s Most Asked Questions’ that users in India asked Alexa last year.

Cricket fans in India took Alexa’s help to stay abreast of matches by asking questions like “Alexa, when does the cricket match start?” and “Alexa, आज के match का score बताओ”. Virat Kohli was among the most inquired personalities on Alexa through the year, with Indian users asking Alexa for his net worth, height, age, and spouse details. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma are the other cricketers most inquired about by Alexa users.

Bollywood stars and YouTubers also piqued a lot of curiosity, with Alexa users keen to learn more about them with questions like “Alexa, how tall is Kriti Sanon?” and “Alexa, what is the net worth of Mr. Beast?”.

Users also turned to Alexa for general queries in their day-to-day lives such as, “Alexa,आज का राशिफल बताओ" and “Alexa,एकादशी कब है?”. They also brushed up on their general knowledge with “Alexa, what is the population of earth?” and “Alexa, how far away is the sun from earth?” appearing among popularly asked questions by users.

Users also engaged with Alexa’s personality through phrases like, “Alexa, कैसी हो?” and “Alexa, I love you.” Alexa continued to be a trusted DJ in households across India, catering to requests for music across artists and genres, ranging from devotional tracks to Bollywood hits and beyond. Artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, Jubin Nautiyal, Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift, and Badshah were most popularly played via Alexa and Amazon Music.

Songs like Abrar’s Entry - Jamal Kudu (Harshavardhan Rameshwar & Choir), Naacho Naacho (Vishal Mishra & Rahul Sipligunj), Illuminati (Dabzee) and Akhiyaan Gulaab (Mitraaz) were among the most popularly played songs from movies. Shree Hanuman Chalisa (Hariharan), Gayatri Mantra (Anuradha & Kavita Paudwal), Jai Ganesh Deva (Anuradha Paudwal), Ram Ayenge (Swati Mishra), Ram Siya Ram (Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon) were among the most popular devotional tracks Alexa customers played through Amazon Music.

In the kitchen, customers used Alexa for recipes and cooking help, with Chai, Chilli Paneer, and Patiala Chicken being the most-requested recipes last year.

All of the above information is based on Indian customers' interactions with Alexa from September 2023 – November 2024.