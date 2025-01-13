DigiComm steps into content creation with YouTube news platform CNC-24

NCR-based DigiComm Marketing Services LLP, a digital marketing agency known for its ORM strategies, Meta and Google marketing has made a foray into content creation with the launch of its new YouTube platform. The initiative, City News Channel-24 (CNC-24), will be a dedicated platform delivering timely news, updates, and insights, accessible on YouTube and all major social media platforms.

CNC-24 aims to deliver a wide range of content covering diverse topics, ensuring that audiences from all walks of life can find relevant, engaging, and reliable news. The platform will cater to a broad audience across digital channels, bringing both localised and global perspectives on various issues.

Dushyant Sinha, founder, DigiComm Marketing Services LLP, said, ‘’At DigiComm, we’ve always been at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. With the launch of CNC-24 as a dedicated YouTube, we are taking our commitment to content creation to the next level, delivering fresh, insightful news that caters to the growing demand for immediate information in today’s digital world. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing value to our viewers across platforms.”

With this launch, it continues to push the boundaries of digital media, delivering a valuable resource that keeps audiences connected and informed in today’s digital landscape.