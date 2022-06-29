Digital ad insertions grew by 2.3 times in the first quarter of 2022: TAM AdEx

Grammarly Keyboard was the most popular digital brand during this time, followed by Amazon.in, reveals the report.
Digital saw a surge of more than 2.3 times from January to March 2022, as compared to January to March 2021, reveals TAM AdEx quarterly report. During January to March 2022, the services sector had a share of 46% of ad insertions, followed by education, with 12% share.
The software category was on top during January to March 2022, as compared to January to March 2021.
Grammarly Keyboard was the most popular digital brand during January to March 2022, followed by Amazon.in. In terms of growth percentage, the e-commerce-financial services category grew the most (eight times) among the Top 10.
Ola Cars was rated first among exclusive advertisers and brands in January to March 2022, compared to January to March 2021. In terms of advertising, Rediff.com remained the leading publisher, excluding YouTube.
As per the report, the most popular way for pushing ads on digital platforms was through Ad Network, which accounted for 59% of all ad insertions, followed by programmatic, which had a 24% share.
The services sector had a 46% share of ad insertions, followed by education, with 12% share. The top two sectors (services and education) together added more than 55% share of ad insertions on digital.
Building, industrial and land materials/equipment and personal accessories were the new entrants in the Top 10 sectors’ list. Education and computers sectors also observed a positive rank shift.
The software category dominated the period and e-commerce-financial services was the new entrant among the Top 10 categories in January to March 2022. The Top 10 categories added 47% share of digital ad insertions.
During January to March 2022, 49,000 brands were present on digital. In terms of growth percentage, e-commerce-financial services category witnessed the highest growth among the Top 10, i.e. 8.3 times. Six out of the Top 10 growing categories belonged to the e-commerce sector.
More than 30,000 advertisers and 37,000-plus brands exclusively advertised from January to March 2022. Six out of the Top 10 exclusive brands belonged to the services sector.
Desktop display topped, with almost half of digital ad insertions, followed by mobile display, with 30% share.
HTML5 ads grabbed the highest insertions (45%) on digital, closely followed by banner, with 32% share. Video was at the third position, at 22%.