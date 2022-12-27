Digital ad spends catching up with TV, will 2023 be a defining year for the medium?

Vineet Bajpai, Founder & CEO, Magnon Group, says that while digital is certainly closing in on TV in the race, it is yet to outstrip TV when it comes to share of the advertising pie. According to him, digital has surpassed print as a medium and has covered a massive stretch to edge closer and come at par with television in terms of ad budgets. Although television still rules as the favourite medium for marketers because of the edge and wider reach it offers.