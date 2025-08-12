Digital drives the majority of financial product purchases in India: Meta-IPSOS study

A new study commissioned by Meta and conducted by IPSOS, titled 'From Feeds to Financial Futures', reveals how digital content, creators, and communities are reshaping the financial product purchase journey in India. The study commissioned by Meta and conducted by IPSOS, surveyed 2000+ respondents aged 25-45 across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, who are current or prospective buyers of financial services product, the research found that six out of eight touchpoints in the path to purchase for financial products are now digital - with Meta platforms accounting for three of the top six. Over 80% of consumers use Meta’s apps during the discovery phase, 79% during evaluation, and 83% at the purchase stage. Instagram is relied upon by 57% of users, Facebook by 53%, and WhatsApp emerges as a key enabler with 44% using it for discovery, 50% for evaluation, and 48% for final purchase.

Short-form content, particularly Instagram Reels and Facebook videos, has become a powerful medium for simplifying complex financial topics — from mutual funds to credit scores - making financial literacy more accessible and engaging.

Shweta Bajpai, director financial services, Media, Travel, Real Estate, & Services (India), Meta, said:“Financial planning is integral to the lives of most Indians across income groups. But this process is rapidly evolving, fueled by digital. Whether it’s the growing role of Meta platforms in the purchase journey, the increasing influence of Reels and creators, the rising role of business messaging or the growing number of women who are taking independent financial decisions – the study dispels many myths about how financial products are discovered and bought today, offering valuable insights for marketers and brands in the industry.”

The research also highlights a shift towards authenticity in financial advice. While 75% of respondents trust financial podcasts and 67% look to influencers and subject matter experts, celebrity endorsements are increasingly being replaced by relatable, creator-led content. Industry leaders such as Axis Bank, Madison Media, Publicis Media, and Policybazaar report measurable business results from Meta-led strategies - including improved lead quality, reduced acquisition costs, and higher engagement. Notably, Policybazaar achieved a 43% higher conversion rate by using Click to WhatsApp campaigns compared to its business-as-usual Meta web campaigns.

As financial decision-making accelerates into the digital space, the report underscores the growing potential for brands to connect with consumers where they are most engaged - whether through creator-led Reels, personalised WhatsApp conversations, or content-driven discovery.