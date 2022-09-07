Digital Refresh Networks launches its first show on OTT “The Great Indian Disruptors” with Disney Hotstar

The show covers the stories of the founders of 5 companies, in creating disruptive businesses that have changed the way business is done.
Digital Refresh Networks, one of the fastest growing independent has launched their original IP, The Great Indian Disruptors with Disney Hotstar.
The show covers the stories of the founders of 5 companies, in creating disruptive businesses that have changed the way business is done, and created businesses that impacts millions of people across the country. The show features the stories of Spice Money (rural fintech), OnSurity (insure tech), Waycool (Agri tech), Sunstone (Edu tech) and Infra.market (real estate) in its 5 episodic Season 1.
Commenting on the initiative, Barin Mukherjee, co-founder CEO, DRN said “The Great Indian Disruptors” opens up a different paradigm in brand storytelling. We have been speaking about content on OTT as a key driver for building narratives for brands going forward. This show is the initiation of this journey for us and also establishes DRN’s capability in the content space”
Commenting on the partnership, Dilip Modi, founder, Spice Money said, “We are humbled to be featured in a show that highlights the disrupting stories of leading start-ups in India. As Spice Money remains committed towards driving financial inclusion for the underbanked and underserved rural communities, this show attempts to take that story, the story of real India, to a larger audience. Through this show, people would understand the challenges and opportunities prevailing in rural India and we hope they will come forward and collaborate to empower the rural communities in India, thus moving the needle on the country's economic growth in a positive direction."
Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Munjal, co-founder & CEO, Sunstone said: The show has given us a great platform to showcase Sunstone’s journey. As a higher education start-up, we have had our challenges and emerged stronger and better through each one of them. With a belief that education is the key to revolution, Sunstone’s motto is to deliver industry ready education that creates leaders for tomorrow and we are excited to take this message to millions of viewers. Sharing entrepreneurial insights, marketing lessons and the sheer willpower that a start-up needs, this show offers great lessons to budding entrepreneurs. This show will be an inspiration for all those who yearn to start their entrepreneurial journey.
"The Great Indian Disruptors is a great platform for us to showcase OnSurity, who is scaling new heights with unparalleled growth in the employee health benefits space. With this collaboration, we will be able to present Our story of providing affordable solutions to democratize healthcare for the Indian SME. This series will showcase global viewers, how Indian Entrepreneurs of today are creating solutions that cater to this ambition to solve real issues of Bharat” said Yogesh Agrawal, Founder, OnSurity.”