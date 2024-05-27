Digitas India announces strategic partnership with MoEngage

“While brands and marketers continue investing in enhancing customer engagement, we recognise that, very often, these large investments are difficult to justify. We believe that the best ROI is possible with the right platform technology and the right depth of expertise. With MoEngage’s robust platform and our extensive martech experience, we are confident of unlocking higher customer value and driving greater return on clients’ investments,” said Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India.