DishTV Watcho collaborates with RailWire to launch OTT + internet bundles

DishTV Watcho, the OTT aggregation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with RailWire, the internet broadband service from RailTel. This collaboration will roll out in West Bengal, bringing together high-speed internet and a curated bouquet of OTT entertainment apps in a single package. With plans to expand to other parts of the country in subsequent phases, the partnership signals the beginning of a broader shift toward integrated digital internet & entertainment solutions in India.

The bundled offering is tailored specifically for West Bengal audiences, keeping regional preferences at the core. By bringing together Railwire’s trusted broadband connectivity with DishTV Watcho’s growing OTT library—including both regional and national favourites—users get a single-subscription solution that eliminates the hassle of managing multiple providers, apps, and payment cycles. The result is a more convenient, immersive, and affordable digital entertainment experience.

Customers can select from three broadband-plus-OTT bundles designed to meet different household needs and budgets. The RW Bangla Entry Pack offers 25 Mbps speed with 1.5 TB of data, the RW Bangla Super Pack provides 50 Mbps with 2 TB, and the RW Bangla Premium Pack delivers 100 Mbps with 2.5 TB. All plans come bundled with access to 13+ popular OTT platforms, including Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Sanskar, FanCode, Discovery+, Hungama, Watcho Exclusives, and more starting at just ₹349+taxes.

Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director of Dish TV India, said, “At Dish TV and Watcho, we are committed to delivering innovations that add real value to our customers’ lives. This partnership with RailTel brings together two trusted brands to offer a hassle-free, all-in-one entertainment solution that is both affordable and locally relevant. We are excited to launch this in West Bengal and are confident it will resonate deeply with consumers seeking simplicity, reliability, and quality in their digital experience”.

RailTel's director NPM Yashpal Singh Tomar added, “We are delighted to join hands with Watcho in bringing this bundled proposition to life. RailWire has always stood for dependable connectivity, and this tie-up allows us to elevate the digital journey of our users by offering them not just internet access, but a complete entertainment ecosystem. This initiative is aligned with our vision of bridging the digital divide and enriching lives, especially in emerging regional markets”.

RailTel operates on a robust optic fiber backbone spanning over 62,000 Route kilometers along Railway track and 21000 Km citywide, connecting communities across India through a network of over 11,000 local partners. This collaboration marks another milestone in Watcho’s mission to extend its reach by aligning with infrastructure partners like RailTel to create accessible, future-ready content consumption models.

By offering a unified digital solution with a regional focus, Watcho and RailWire will re-define how Indian audiences particularly those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities experience home entertainment.