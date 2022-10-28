Disney+ Hotstar launches Follow On, a special feed for freemium users for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Amidst the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fever, Disney+ Hotstar elevates the cricketainment experience with the launch of Follow On - a special video feed that gives a real-time account of the cricket match - complete with stats, expert opinions, and insights into the game. Disney+ Hotstar makes Follow On available for all users - subscribers as well as freemium users. Freemium users on Disney+ Hotstar will be switched to Follow On after the free live cricket timer (free sampling of live cricket offered to freemium users) expires, to be able to follow the game seamlessly.