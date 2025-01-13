Django Digital rebrands to 'Django' to reflect its evolving vision

Django, an integrated digital marketing agency based in Mumbai has rebranded itself. It has dropped the 'Digital' from its name to reflect the growth and evolution of its services over the years.

Advertisment

The agency has gone through a rebranding process with a new identity, a new logo, and a new website and will be moving into a new office in February. This move is further explained by a podcast series that launched on Instagram and YouTube.

Over the past five years, Django has grown into a team of over 65 professionals, having collaborated with over 120 brands across multiple segments and industries.

Its expertise encompasses a wide range of services designed to elevate brand's presence and performance. From social media management and creative brand campaigns to photoshoots and films across all genres, it provides end-to-end solutions tailored to your needs. The agency excels in influencer marketing, performance marketing, and affiliate marketing, ensuring your brand reaches its target audience effectively.

In a move aimed at scaling new heights in the corporate landscape, partners Vivek Shah, Aashay, and Shivang Shah have decided to undertake a significant rebranding initiative. This strategic decision stems from their ambition to attract and collaborate with larger clients, positioning themselves for future growth.

With a portfolio slated for expansion in the latter half of 2025, including major names such as TCPL, My Eleven Circle, Pedigree, Adani, Parag Foods, and Swiggy Dineout, the partners are keen to enhance their brand image to reflect their capabilities and aspirations.