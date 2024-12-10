DOMS Industries awards digital marketing mandate for Amariz to Media Care

DOMS Industries, a stationery brand, has entrusted its digital marketing mandate for its ‘Amariz’ brand to Media Care, a prominent integrated marketing agency renowned for driving creative and impactful campaigns.
The partnership aims to create cutting-edge campaigns and content that resonate with the brand's ethos and engage target audiences across platforms.
Media Care shall be responsible for aligning integrated solutions from handling and developing campaign strategies, content development, creative and video development, influencer marketing and managing social media ad campaigns for Amariz.
Speaking about the partnership, Om Raveshia, spokesperson for DOMS Industries, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Media Care for Amariz's digital marketing. Media Care’s expertise in the digital domain, coupled with their innovative approach, aligns perfectly with our vision for Amariz. This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging digital avenues to connect with our customers effectively."
Yasin Hamidani, co-founder and director of Media Care, shared his enthusiasm, "It’s an honour to work with a prestigious brand like DOMS Industries. Amariz is a fantastic product, and we are excited to craft digital campaigns that bring its story to life. Our aim is to blend creativity with strategy to deliver measurable results for the brand."
Adding to this, Heemanshu Hemrajani, co-founder and CEO of Media Care, stated, "Our partnership with DOMS Industries signifies a shared vision of innovation and growth. We look forward to helping Amariz achieve new heights by driving impactful campaigns that not only enhance visibility but also build long-lasting connections with its audience."
The collaboration is expected to launch with a series of content development that highlight Amariz's product value propositions.