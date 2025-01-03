DoT urges telecom operators to enhance service to improve network at Maha Kumbh Mela

To ensure seamless connectivity in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed telecom service providers to implement advanced technologies and optimise their networks.

The initiative is designed to accommodate the massive influx of visitors anticipated at the world’s largest religious gathering. Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (VIL), have already installed 575 new Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) and upgraded 1,462 existing ones. Furthermore, 126 kilometers of optical fiber have been laid across Prayagraj city, complemented by the installation of 328 new towers and masts to enhance network coverage throughout the urban area.

This move will not only help devotees and visitors, but also advertisers who want to make the most of this gathering to reach crores of people. Speaking to afaqs! recently, Rajesh Radhakrishnan, CMO of Mindwave Media, one of the official advertising facilitators at the Mela, had said that one of the challenges at the Kumbh Mela is weak mobile networks, as the influx of millions of people often causes it to collapse, making it difficult to integrate tech. To address this, it has implemented separate WiFi zones.

Telecom services are being enhanced at key public locations, including major transport hubs like railway stations, bus terminals, and airports, as well as holding areas, parking zones, and highways connecting to Prayagraj. Special emphasis is placed on the Green Corridor, a vital route for uninterrupted traffic flow, to ensure reliable network connectivity in high-traffic areas.

The festival, which takes place every 12 years, is set to begin on January 13, 2025 and will go on for 45 days. According to government estimates during this time 40-45 crore people are expected at the Kumbh Mela.