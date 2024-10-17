DoubleVerify unveils News Accelerator programme to engage advertisers with news audiences

DoubleVerify (DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced the launch of its News Accelerator programme. Over a year in the making, this initiative will further align DV's product innovation with the needs of the news industry, and encourage advertiser spending on news and journalism.

Key components include the introduction of DV News Plus, a positive contextual segment for news, advanced suitability controls, and enhanced analytics tools to drive more positive advertiser engagement with news.

Through the programme, DV will foster partnerships and feedback loops with dozens of news publishers, across the spectrum of news content - from regional and niche publications to global news leaders, and will educate the industry on how to balance brand suitability with the brand-building opportunity presented by news content.

To underscore the investment in the initiative, DV has appointed Jack Marshall as the company’s head of news, who will spearhead the work.

"It is clear that advertising on news sites is a win-win for brands and journalism," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. "Our News Accelerator goes beyond just lip service support – it involves real investment in scalable products and thought leadership. This will empower brands to amplify their voice in a safe and suitable manner that boosts campaign performance, while supporting vital news and journalism."

As brands increase their advertising spend, they seek greater transparency and control over ad placements to maximise performance and protect brand reputation online. However, overly broad use of media quality tools can unintentionally block valuable news content.

DV data reveals that advertising on news sites generates nearly 20% more engagement than non-news content, presenting a significant opportunity for brands to connect with highly engaged and attentive audiences. By strategically investing in news, brands can enhance reach and campaign effectiveness without sacrificing brand suitability.

Jack Marshall, with nearly two decades of experience in digital media journalism and publishing, will lead DV’s efforts in the news sector. Marshall has held senior reporting and editorial roles at top publications, including The Wall Street Journal and Digiday.

Before joining DV, he co-founded and led Toolkits, a media company focussed on publisher monetisation and exploring how media companies can effectively and sustainably monetise digital content.

"I am excited to take on this new challenge as DoubleVerify’s first Head of News," said Marshall. “By working closely with publishers we will ensure advertisers are equipped with technology, tools, and insights to support news content and confidently engage with valuable news audiences.

DV is taking concrete action to empower publishers, and I look forward to collaborating closely with the community to better understand its needs and leverage its insights to enhance DV’s solutions further.”

DV News Accelerator initiatives include:

News Plus: A contextual news segment that enables advertisers to reach news content while avoiding brand-unsafe or objectionable material. News Plus includes content from top trafficked websites for newspapers, radio, TV, and magazines reporting on local, national, and international events, while excluding content that is generally deemed unsafe by brands. DV is expanding News Plus with additional segments that will enable brands to further refine and customize their news media buys based on attention and other key quality and performance areas. News Plus will be available for activation across all major DSPs, where DV contextual data is currently available.

Advanced Suitability Controls: DV is introducing additional suitability controls based on feedback from news media publishers and brands. These will allow advertisers to better tune their brand suitability settings, thereby opening up scale on news content where engaged audiences are congregating, and reducing the risk of overblocking. DV will continue to build on these enhancements to adapt to the changing landscape of news media and meet the demands of global brands.

Enhanced Analytics: To help clients better optimize their brand suitability settings, DV will proactively monitor advertiser profiles for higher-than-average avoidance rates and consult on recommended adjustments. These recommendations may include removing overly restrictive keywords, expanding inclusion and exception lists, and fine-tuning other brand suitability settings. DV's Page Exceptions feature, launched in 2019, allows advertisers to support news publishers by enabling specific sites and pages to bypass all brand safety avoidance settings.

New Research on the Value of News: In the coming months, DV will release additional data showcasing the value of advertising alongside news content. This research will highlight the positive impact of news on brand perception and campaign performance, providing advertisers with key insights to help them maximize their investment in news media while maintaining brand suitability.

"DoubleVerify has been a valuable partner, helping us increase monetization for our collective of publishers and bloggers,” said Sarah Chaten, VP, insights and analytics at Group Black.

“We’re pleased to see this initiative support the industry, ensuring that publishers of all sizes can thrive while delivering an authentic voice to their audiences. We commend DoubleVerify for its continued commitment to developing responsible verification tools with input from publishers, and for helping advertisers understand the benefits of investing in news and diverse publishers. By working together, we can create a digital ecosystem that benefits advertisers, publishers and consumers alike."

Today, DV will host the News Accelerator Summit where over a dozen news publishers will join a roundtable discussion to address brand safety and suitability challenges, and explore how DV can collaborate with the news industry to support journalism. DV will also discuss areas of investment, including increased technical support and resources, to ensure continued success for news publishers at the global, national and local levels.