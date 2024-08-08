DPDP rules set for public consultation following budget session

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The lengthy wait for the comprehensive regulations regarding the country's data protection law, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), is anticipated to conclude shortly. Sources indicate that the rules will likely be released for public consultation at the conclusion of the current Parliament session, as reported by Business Standard.
"The rules drafting is done, and it is expected to be out for public consultation by the end of next week," according to an informed source.
The DPDPA, which received the President's approval on the same date last year, will reach its one-year mark without detailed regulations on August 12. After the government issues the rules, a public consultation period is expected to last approximately 45 days.
Previously, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that this was a key focus for the government. He said that the drafting of the rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act "was in very advanced stages, and the government will start consultations with the industry on the subject very soon."
Last week, the IT Ministry urged technology and social media companies to develop methods for verifying the age of children in line with the country's new data protection legislation.
The DPDP Act requires platforms to secure "verifiable consent" from a parent or legal guardian before processing the personal data of users under 18. This requirement was one of the most debated aspects during last year's public consultations on the Bill.
The announcement of India's data privacy law rules has been highly anticipated. Once the rules are released, a consultation period will follow, leading to the formation of the Data Protection Board (DPB). Industry stakeholders have consistently voiced their concerns regarding the delay in rule notification, emphasising that most platforms will need time to adjust their products and services to meet the new requirements.