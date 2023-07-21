DS Group and Snapchat launch an Augmented Reality gamification experience for Pulse Candy this National Mango Day

With the objective of driving higher engagement and creating nostalgia among its audience, the AR gamification lens will allow users to immerse themselves in a virtual mango orchard, and collect as many mangoes as they can. The all-new gaming experience begins with a lens that opens up along with a message saying, "This Mango Day, Pulse your way with a tangy twist," and clear instructions to collect virtual mangoes. Users will have the unique opportunity to see themselves within a small window, controlling a character's movements through facial gestures. As the game commences, the character automatically starts running and the user must open their mouth to collect mangoes. Each collected mango contributes to the user's Pulse Candy score, displayed prominently on the screen. To heighten the challenge, users must strive to collect as many mangoes as possible within a limited timeframe, potentially encountering obstacles like potholes that require them to navigate skilfully. Upon successful completion of the game, a burst of masala spices erupts on the screen, accompanied by a delightful Pulse candy shower, marking the user's triumphant achievement.