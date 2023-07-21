DS Group and Snapchat launch an Augmented Reality gamification experience for Pulse Candy this National Mango Day

The engaging AR-driven campaign goes live on National Mango Day, celebrated on July 22nd, 2023.
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, and Snapchat are celebrating National Mango Day with the release of a new Pulse Candy-themed augmented reality (AR) gamification lens.
The engaging AR-driven campaign goes live on National Mango Day, celebrated on July 22nd, 2023. The new AR lens aims to create a seamless connection between the nation’s favourite hard-boiled candy, and its highest-selling flavor, Kachcha Aam (Raw Mango), with the world of gamification on Snapchat.
With the objective of driving higher engagement and creating nostalgia among its audience, the AR gamification lens will allow users to immerse themselves in a virtual mango orchard, and collect as many mangoes as they can. The all-new gaming experience begins with a lens that opens up along with a message saying, "This Mango Day, Pulse your way with a tangy twist," and clear instructions to collect virtual mangoes. Users will have the unique opportunity to see themselves within a small window, controlling a character's movements through facial gestures. As the game commences, the character automatically starts running and the user must open their mouth to collect mangoes. Each collected mango contributes to the user's Pulse Candy score, displayed prominently on the screen. To heighten the challenge, users must strive to collect as many mangoes as possible within a limited timeframe, potentially encountering obstacles like potholes that require them to navigate skilfully. Upon successful completion of the game, a burst of masala spices erupts on the screen, accompanied by a delightful Pulse candy shower, marking the user's triumphant achievement.
At the launch of this innovative campaign, Arvind Kumar, GM, marketing expressed, "We are delighted to partner with Snapchat for this unique partnership. DS Group’s Pulse Candy holds a very special place among consumers not just in India, but across the globe and the Kachcha Aam (Raw Mango) is the highest selling flavor. Through this initiative, we want to invigorate nostalgia among our audience by harnessing the power of augmented reality. Our goal is to captivate and entertain them through a fun and interactive experience while celebrating the essence of the popular candy and walking down memory lane. We invite all mango enthusiasts to join us in this exciting adventure and experience the burst of flavors synonymous with Pulse Candy."