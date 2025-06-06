Duolingo chief executive Luis von Ahn on Thursday clarified his company’s stance on artificial intelligence (AI), saying jobs at the language-learning platform are not under threat, a month after internal comments sparked concern among employees and contractors.
“To be clear: I do not see AI as replacing what our employees do (we are in fact continuing to hire at the same speed as before). I see it as a tool to accelerate what we do, at the same or better level of quality,” von Ahn said in a LinkedIn post.
His comments come in contrast to an internal memo shared last month, in which he said the company would “gradually stop using contractors to do work AI can handle” and that teams would only receive headcount “if [they] can automate more of their work.”
Von Ahn on Thursday said Duolingo’s mission remains unchanged, but acknowledged the company is shifting how it builds new features. “My goal is for Duos to feel empowered and prepared to use this technology. No one is expected to navigate this shift alone,” he wrote, adding that the company is rolling out workshops, advisory councils, and dedicated time for AI experimentation.
Duolingo CEO walks back AI comments, says jobs not at risk
Luis von Ahn clarifies earlier memo suggesting contractors would be replaced by AI.
