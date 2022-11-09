E-commerce enabler GoKwik says over 3/4th of pre-festive D2C sales on came from Tier 2, 3 cities

Conversion rate for D2C brands on the GoKwik network was as high as 33% similar to previous quarters, despite 20% higher order volume in the pre-festive sale period. Cash on Delivery (COD) remained the most preferred mode of payment with a 30% jump in GMV from COD orders in the pre-festive period compared to previous quarter. The share of COD orders to prepaid also remained as high as 75%. This indicates that “Bharat” still shops on COD when it comes to shopping online.