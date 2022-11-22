Edtech Industry to be supported by Government in framing rules to curb misleading ads

IAMAI released a statement detailing a meeting between Indian Edtech Consortium (IEC) and Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh to provide an update on the self-regulation..
On Monday, the government issued a request to the edtech sector to halt unfair business practises and offered assistance to the sector in formalising regulations to limit deceptive advertising in the market.
The Consumer Affairs Secretary convened a meeting of edtech companies on July 1 and warned them against engaging in unfair trade practises, such as false advertising.
The meeting was joined by representatives of IAMAI, along with IEC member companies including upGrad, BYJU'S, Unacademy, Times Professional Learning and; Great Learning, the release said.