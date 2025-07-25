Elon Musk announces Vine’s return in an 'AI form'

Vine, the short-form video app that was discontinued in 2017, is set to make a comeback, this time with an AI twist. Elon Musk, who heads X (formerly Twitter) and Tesla, confirmed plans to revive the platform in an “AI form,” marking a potential new chapter for the once-viral app.

The announcement signals Musk’s continued push to integrate AI into his platforms and revive legacy tech with new-age upgrades.

We’re bringing back Vine, but in AI form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2025

Vine, launched by Twitter in early 2013, quickly became a hub for short-form video content. The app gained a strong following during its run, carving out a distinct space in the social media world. Despite its popularity, Twitter—having acquired Vine in 2012 for around $30 million—struggled to turn it into a profitable venture. The platform was eventually shut down in January 2017.

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter in 2022 and later rebranded it as X, has hinted at Vine’s return in an “AI form,” though he has not shared further details.