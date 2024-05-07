Elon Musk implements a spam filter on X, limiting replies to verified users only

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Musk has imposed spam restrictions on X's replies to content creators following a probe into bot use in replies and direct messages.
According to an article on Zee, in another attempt to clean up X social media platform, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, declared on May 5, 2024, that users can now restrict replies to verified users to prevent spam and bots. Last month, the platform began taking action against spam accounts, causing many users to lose followers.
When a user shared a new X tool that restricts replies to verified users to combat spam in the comment section, the tech billionaire commented: “This will improve the quality of your replies.” Nevertheless, not all users seemed to heed his recommendations.
“I can't do that. I have too many friends I really enjoy interacting with who don't have blue checks,” a follower commented. X noticed a surge of spam and porn bots recently, leading to a large-scale crackdown on those fraudulent accounts.
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX also mentioned that even though there was a significant cleanup of bots, the X social media platform saw "reached another all-time high in usage this month.”
The owner of X has already warned of cutting ad revenue sharing for content creators as the platform investigates the use of bots in replies and DMs. The company has consistently stated that certain users are engaging in "huge bot operations", resulting in a decrease in content quality.