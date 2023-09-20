Elon Musk reveals plans for user payments on X, formerly Twitter

This development follows closely on the heels of Musk's recent mention of a potential lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The lawsuit stems from accusations of antisemitism levelled against X and Musk himself, which allegedly contributed to a decline in advertisers' patronage of the social network. The ADL had flagged an upsurge in incidents of bullying and antisemitic content on X since Musk's acquisition of the platform last year. Musk, however, was adamant in asserting his stance against "targeting any particular group," stating, "Evidently, I am firmly opposed to antisemitism and any form of hatred and discord."