Elon Musk to appoint new CEO for Twitter soon

Musk says that he does not intend on staying the CEO of Twitter forever.
Elon Musk has been in the news after buying the stakes of Twitter, but now he has confirmed that he doesn't want to be a CEO of the company. The billionaire took the witness stand on Wednesday in a Delaware court to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package.
According to media reports, while testifying he said “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”
However after this, the twitter-owner said in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it will be in a strong place, though as per him, it will “take some time."
Musk's tweet came after the former CEO Jack Dorsey replied to a question of a Twitter user in which the user asked whether he would take the position of CEO in Twitter. In which he replied “nope.” The Tesla investors are really concerned with the fact that Musk is devoting much time to Twitter. Musk's first two weeks in the social networking site has marked rapid change and chaos in the organisation that has impacted all its stakeholders.