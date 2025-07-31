Elon Musk's Grok to launch ‘Imagine’ text-to-video feature in October

Grok has announced the upcoming launch of its Imagine feature, enabling users to generate videos with audio directly from text prompts. Powered by the Aurora engine, the tool is designed to deliver instant video creation. A definitive launch date has yet to be announced, with early access still slated for October.

The upcoming Imagine feature will be integrated into its standalone app, now available for download. To access the tool, users must subscribe to the SuperGrok tier and join the waitlist. Once launched, Imagine will enable rapid text-to-video generation with sound, making it a powerful tool for content creators across entertainment, education, marketing, and social media.

“Excited to confirm: Video generation is coming to Grok via our Imagine feature, powered by Aurora,” the company announced. “Create instant videos with sound from text prompts. Download the standalone Grok app, subscribe to SuperGrok, and join the waitlist for early access in October. Let’s make some viral content!”

pic.twitter.com/RlplOccWfA — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) July 29, 2025

Beyond generating videos from simple text prompts, Grok is expected to introduce customisation options for video styles and formats once the Imagine feature is fully rolled out. However, the company has not yet shared specifics regarding resolution support, video length, or available audio libraries.

A waitlist for the feature is already open on the app.

Currently, the Grok app includes image generation, conversational AI, and voice chat. The upcoming video tool will expand its suite of creative AI capabilities.