Elon Musk's X removes Unilever from advertiser boycott lawsuit

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has decided to withdraw its lawsuit against Unilever, a major player in the consumer goods sector. This decision comes as part of an ongoing antitrust case filed in August, where X accused Unilever and several other companies of collaborating with an advertising industry group to orchestrate a boycott against the platform, which allegedly resulted in significant revenue losses for X. The dismissal of claims against Unilever was officially recorded in a federal court filing in Wichita Falls, Texas, marking a notable development in the legal proceedings.

“Reached an agreement with X, which has committed to meeting our responsibility standards to ensure the safety and performance of our brands on the platform,” said Unilever, in a statement.

X said it had reached an agreement with Unilever and was pleased "to continue our partnership with them on the platform." in a statement.

The World Federation of Advertisers, along with members like Unilever, Mars, CVS Health, and Danish renewable energy company Orsted, has been accused of conspiring to withhold billions in ad revenue from X. The lawsuit claims the advertisers were hesitant to place ads on the platform, particularly after Elon Musk's acquisition, due to fears that their brands could appear alongside harmful content such as racist or misleading posts, content that would have likely been removed under the previous management.