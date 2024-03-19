ETML secures the digital mandate for Bacca Bucci

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This partnership aims to redefine performance marketing with data-backed strategies.
ETML, a growth advertising & analytics company has bagged the digital mandate for Bacca Bucci, a player in the fashion and lifestyle industry. With a vision for innovation and market leadership, this partnership marks a stride towards redeﬁning the performance marketing landscape with data-backed-up strategies.
Bacca Bucci, founded by Anuj Nevatia and Natwar Agrawal, has captured the imagination of consumers nationwide. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction, Bacca Bucci has emerged as a light of inspiration in the landscape of the fashion industry.
Raghav Kansal, founder and CEO, ETML expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Bacca Bucci, a brand synonymous to originality and excellence. Their recent pitch in Shark Tank India has been phenomenal and together, we aim to take Bacca Bucci to new heights, leveraging our expertise in growth marketing and analytics to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and market penetration."
Anuj Nevatia and Natwar Agrawal, co-founders of Bacca Bucci, shared their excitement about the collaboration, "Partnering with ETML, India's leading growth marketing agency, marks a signiﬁcant milestone in our journey. We are conﬁdent that this collaboration will further solidify Bacca Bucci's position as a global leader in fashion and lifestyle."